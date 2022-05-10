Xbox Series X UK restock is here and it's a big one — Daily deals

Now is the best chance to snag an Xbox Series X

There has been a huge Xbox Series X restock — available at Amazon, Game and Microsoft. Are the console shortage issues are well and truly over? Maybe, but I can at least say this is the best chance you've had to get one.

Plus, you're going to need a HDMI 2.1 monitor, to make the most of that Series X. Lucky for you, we've found the cheapest one around that is LESS than £500! 

And alongside the lowest price AirPods Pro we've ever seen, today's such a good day for deals that would even make David Dickinson blush.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Image

Xbox Series X
In stock for £449 @ Amazon
In stock for £449 @ GAME
In stock for £449 @ Microsoft


In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

ElectriQ 32-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor: was £615 now £450 @ Laptops Direct

The ElectriQ 32M4K144FS may have a confusing name, but what you get is a fully-loaded 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but all this is available at the cheapest price we've ever seen for a monitor of its class!

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £160 @ Amazon Germany

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20

Save £115 on this convertible Lenovo Chromebook at Laptop Outlet. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) touchscreen display, AMD 3000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's a 128GB SSD on board for plenty of storage and like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks. 

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. 

View Deal
SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £174 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

View Deal

