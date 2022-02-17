This is the cheapest Xbox Series S deal we’ve ever seen — get $83 off now!

Right now, you can get an Xbox Series S for its lowest price ever after a massive $83 discount at eBay.

Yesterday, I wrote about a $20 saving on an Xbox Series S bundle. But never in my wildest dreams did I expect you would get nearly a hundred bucks off a highly sought after new console in 2022: the age of silicon shortages. This is huge and if you’ve been shopping around for one, this is the one to get!

Microsoft Xbox Series S + Fortnite and Rocket League: was $352, now $269 @ eBay

Pick up the console and the essentials for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

As you already know, this is the low cost alternative to Microsoft’s monster: the Xbox Series X. It packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

I’ve had one for over 12 months alongside my PS5 and as you can read in my Xbox Series S one year review , there’s so much to love about this cheap Game Pass machine. If you want to make the most of it, read my guide about how to transform it into one of the best emulators you can get.

And throughout this year, it’s only going to get better for Xbox gamers with the likes of Scorn, RedFall and Bethesda’s next epic RPG Starfield coming out this year alone.

Plus, with Fortnite and Rocket League included in the purchase, you have plenty of stuff to play from the very second you take this out the box. Put simply, this is one of the best deals you’re going to find right now.