Windows 11 Search Bar: What changed and what didn't

Microsoft's latest stream just revealed Windows 11, and since you're here, you're probably wondering what happened with the Windows 11 Search Bar.

From what we can tell, the Windows 11 Search Bar is built into the start menu, which looks way more pleasant, but there's also a separate search button built into the task bar. And as you might've seen, the bar is at the center.

The search bar even has a recommended section that can sync up with your phone. Unfortunately, we didn't learn much more than that, but hopefully the search bar is actually better at searching for things in your system than it is searching up nonsense on the web.

Microsoft unveiled a ton of new features coming to Windows 11, including widgets, Android apps, easy multitasking tools and potentially longer battery life.

