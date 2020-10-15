Whoa! Alienware m17 R3 is $179 off in this early Black Friday gaming laptop deal

Gaming laptop deals are still rolling in despite Prime Day's conclusion. One of the discounts that caught our eye is Alienware m17 r3 gaming laptop; this beastly gaming rig is now $179 off!

Alienware m17 r3 is one of the best gaming laptops of 2020, and we're not kidding. We reviewed this laptop, and we were blown away by its gorgeous 4K display, incredible graphics, and impressive performance on our benchmark tests.

Alienware m17 R3 (RTX 2070): was $2,579 now $2,400 @ Dell

This gaming laptop deal takes $179 off the Alienware m17 r3. This beastly gaming laptop won an Editor's Choice award for its gorgeous 4K display, impressive graphics and praise-worthy performance. This notebook comes with an eight-core 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB of VRAM.

Alienware m17 R3 (GTX 1660 Ti): was $1,899 now $1,763 @ Dell

This gaming laptop deal takes $136 off the Alienware m17 r3. This beastly gaming laptop won an Editor's Choice award for its gorgeous 4K display, impressive graphics and praise-worthy performance. This notebook comes with a six-core 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of VRAM.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of VRAM.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals: Alienware m17 R3

There are two Alienware m17 r3 configurations on sale at Dell. The Alienware m17 configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and the model with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

The Alienware m17 model we reviewed featured an an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU and an i9-10980HK processor. It wow-ed us with its intergalactic design, Tobii’s eye-tracking sensor and gorgeous twinkling keyboard — all features the sale models have as well.

The sale configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU is $179 off its original price, and it comes with an eight-core 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB of VRAM.

This model, weighing 5.5 pounds and offering 0.8 inches of thickness, proves that you can have a powerful gaming laptop in a small package. You can, indeed, have a portable gaming laptop without sacrificing power and performance. The m17 sports a magnesium alloy finish and an anti-oil surface coating to reduce fingerprint smudges and other stains.

Of course, with all that power in a portable chassis, Alienware had to kick it up a notch with their cooling solution. As such, the folks at Alienware engineered the Advanced Cryo-Tech technology, which involves a mélange of ways to dissipate heat and heighten cooling. This includes more CPU and GPU fan blades, an innovative air-flow design, and a high-voltage driving fan.

Ports include three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a mini-display port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an Alienware graphics amplifier port, a DC-in port, an Ethernet port, an audio-out port and a microSD card reader.

The sale model with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU is $136 off its original price. It comes with a six-core 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of VRAM.

These sale configurations of the Alienware m17 r3 won't last long! Get your hands on this beastly gaming rig before time runs out.