Valentine's Day gift ideas for your beloved techie

Calling all romantics looking for the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for their techie sweetheart. February 14 is fast approaching and a shiny new gadget will surely put a smile on their face.

Even if your honeybunch isn't a tech enthusiast, a unique, romantic-themed or useful gadget will warm their heart.

Want to surprise that special someone with a new laptop? You can pick up the red color scheme Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $549. In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we note how we're fond of its vibrant, color-rich display, and lightweight, ultra-slim design. The laptop's eye-catching crimson red finish is a head-turner.

If you want to treat your sugar plum to a tablet, you can grab the entry model Apple iPad for $329 at Amazon. The best tablet for most people, the iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For sketching and laptop functionality, it supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

Whether you're on a budget or have room to splurge, we'll help you choose the right Valentine's Day gift for him or her.

Here's our roundup of hand-selected Valentine's Day tech gift ideas.

Valentine's Day gift ideas for techies

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $549 @ Samsung

The head-turning Samsung Chromebook 2 in fiesta red makes a great Valentine's Day themed gift. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning QLED display. At 2.7 pounds and 12 x 8 x 0.6-inches, this versatile laptop is ultra slim and portable. It has a comfortable keyboard, premium sound, and supports stylus pens. As for specs, this laptop has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. You can also find the Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy.

Razer Book Laptop (Quartz Pink): $999 @ Razer

Wow your sweetheart this Valentine Day with this gorgeous Anodized Quartz Pink finish Razer Book laptop. It has a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. There's 256GB of storage built-in and a Razer Chroma powered per-key RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021): $329 @ Amazon

Has your Valentine been dropping hints about a new tablet? Consider surprising them with the 9th generation iPad. Apple's latest tablet has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Gaming Headset: was $149 now $119 @ Razer

Razer is taking $30 off the wildly popular Razer Kraken Kitty Edition RGB USB gaming headset. It features active noise-cancellation, THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound, and highly customizable Razer Chroma lighting. If it sells out, you can pick it up from Amazon or Best Buy for $125 ($25 off).

Beats Fit Pro w/ $20 Gift Card: was $219 @ Amazon

This Valentine's Day, gift your sweetie with a Beats Fit Pro and $20 Amazon gift card. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): was $429 now $379 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 45 mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're on a smaller budget, the Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Apple Watch alternatives to buy. This advanced fitness and health tracker features built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress management and comprehensive sleep cycle reports. Best Buy mirrors this deal.

It Takes Two for PS4|PS5: was $39 now $19 @ Walmart

Give the gift you can enjoy as a couple with It Take Two for PS4|PS5 and Xbox Series X|Xbox One. Hazelight’s award-winning adventure, which crosses Toy Story with Honey I Shrunk the Kids, tells a heartwarming tale of love and hardship through some beautifully executed visual metaphors — all tied together with gameplay that is reliant on cooperation. Put simply, there is nothing quite like this and you can either pick it up at some impressive discounts, or download it for free using Xbox Game Pass. — Jason England

Secret Lab Gaming Chairs up to $130 off @ Secret Lab

Secret Lab's Valentine's Day knocks up to $130 off its customizable gaming chairs. Choose from leatherette, fabric, or leather upholstery of various colors and designs.

Lovebox Love Note Messenger: $99 @ Amazon

Every day is Valentine's Day for him or her with the Lovebox Love Note Messenger. This adorable bamboo box is a unique means of sending daily love messages to your significant other. Use the free Love Note Messenger app to profess your love with a note, photo, drawing or sticker from anywhere. When a message arrives, the Lovebox's heart spins, prompting the recipient to lift the lid to view your message on its built-in screen.