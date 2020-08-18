Untitled Goose Game becomes Untitled Geese Game with new multiplayer mode

Untitled Goose Game will be receiving a free multiplayer update coming to the Switch on September 23rd as revealed at Nintendo's Indie World Showcase today.

This isn't exclusive to the Switch, however, as the update will also come to Steam and itch.io.

This is both surprising and exciting. I had no idea I wanted to play Untitled Goose Game in multiplayer, but now I realize I was a fool for never even thinking about the possibility. To be a goose running around causing mayhem is already the dream, but to do it with a friend? Count me in, House House.

In this trailer, we see the standard game entirely playable with another goose. It doesn't seem like there will be any additional content dropped with this update, as everything shown within the trailer seems like the base game. However, this is exciting for those looking forward to more Untitled Goose Game content, as it might mean House House has additional plans for the game in the future.