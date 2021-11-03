Top Walmart Black Friday ad deals you can get right now

The first round of Walmart Black Friday deals are now live with early access for Walmart Plus members. The sitewide sale includes the lowest prices on laptops, headphones, external storage, and TVs.

If you're not a Walmart Plus member, you can sign up for a free 15-day trial here.

As part of the sale, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is just $87 at Walmart. That's $212 off its normal price of $299 and this laptop's lowest price of the year.

In terms of Black Friday Chromebook deals, this is one for the history books.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. While its specs may not blow you away, it's all you need for creating docs, managing email and web browsing.

In our Samsung Chromebook 4 review, we liked its thin and lightweight design and decent performance. The laptop lasted 10 hours and 36 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery test which we found impressive.

This is the Chromebook you want if you want to spend the least amount of money possible on a new laptop.

Walmart also offers a solid Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deal in the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $155 ($144 off).

Walmart's Black Friday deals will be available to the general public starting November 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Image Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $87 @ Walmart

At $212 off the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a Black Friday steal! It's a great option if you want a secondary PC or a kid's first laptop and don't want to spend a fortune. This laptop packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768-pixel) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. View Deal

Image Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1: was $299 now $155 @ Walmart

At $144 off, the convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is now cheaper than ever. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183C Core Pilot 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of memory. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for your day-to-day needs. View Deal

Image HP Chromebook x360: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart

As shown in Walmart's Black Friday ad, the HP Chromebook x360 will be $120 off. This attractive 2-in-1 laptop features a sharp 12-inch (1366 x 912) touch screen and snappy keyboard. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage with 15GB of free Google Drive storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $59 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are $50 off right now. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. View Deal

Image Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable Hard Drive: was $58 now $39 @ Walmart

One standout Walmart Black Friday ad deal takes $19 off the Toshiba Canvio Basics portable hard drive on Black Friday. This 2.5-inch USB-powered external hard drive instantly adds 1TB of storage to your laptop. SuperSpeed USB 3.2 and simple Windows plug-and-play installation makes the file transferring and storage quick and easy. View Deal