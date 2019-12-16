This XPS 13 for $600 off might be the best laptop deal of 2019

Looking for a last-minute gift? You're in luck. The best laptop you can buy is now $600 off in what could be the deal of the year.

B&H Photo Video is selling the Dell XPS 13 for just $1,049 after shaving $600 off the model with a 1080p display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

While Dell is selling a newer version with 10th Gen chips, this specific XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and at $1,049 with those specs, its an absolute bargain.

Dell XPS 13 (1080p, Core i7): was $1,649 now $1,049

The XPS 13 is an excellent laptop. In fact, it's the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. View Deal

The XPS 13 has been our top laptop for several years running. In our XPS 13 review, we applauded the laptop's premium and portable chassis, which mixes elements of aluminum and carbon fiber to great effect.

When we weren't marveling at its design, the XPS 13's stunning 13.3-inch display demanded our attention. It's not just that the panel is beautiful, but that the slim bezels surrounding the display draw your eyes toward the content.

If you already own an XPS 13 or have been eyeing one for a few years, the best reason to buy this specific 2019 model is for the improved webcam. Previously located below the display, this year's XPS 13 has a tiny, custom-made camera on the bezel above the screen.

And, in typical XPS 13 fashion, the laptop offered epic battery life, at 12 hours and 22 minutes, along with speedy performance. Overall, we gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award for being a well-rounded machine that's great for students, business users, and everyday consumers.

We strongly recommend taking advantage of this awesome deal, but you should be aware that a newer XPS 13 model with 10th Gen Intel chips is now available. It offers a slight performance bump over its predecessor, but that's about it.

We don't typically find such steep discounts on top laptops like the XPS 13, so you shouldn't sit on this one.