This is the cheapest RTX 3050 gaming laptop we’ve ever seen — less than $700!

The headline says it all. MSI’s GF63 Thin is now just $669, which is the lowest price we’ve seen on an RTX 3050 laptop.

And this isn’t a “bad laptop with a decent GPU” situation. MSI paid attention to all the other specs too for what is a great budget all-rounder — a perfect first gaming laptop.

MSI GF63 Thin: was $899 now $669 @ Newegg

Get $130 off this powerful configuration for any new starter in the gaming laptop world. This GF63 Thin packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD into a slim, svelte chassis with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

Specs tell a strong story here, but there’s much more to love. At 14.13 x 9.99 x 0.85 inches with a weight of 4.1 pounds, this is much more portable than the average gaming laptop.

That doesn’t come at a sacrifice of user convenience though, as you’ll find plenty of I/O for plugging this into your home setup, a comprehensive thermal management system that maximizes airflow throughout the system, and Hi-res Nahimic audio support for crisp, spacious sound.

Put simply, if you’re starting out in PC gaming and want a low-cost route to great graphics and impressive power, this is the one to get.