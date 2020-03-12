The XPS 15 laptop is $347 cheaper with this Dell coupon code

Great news if you're looking for a new machine that meets your work-from-home laptop requirements. Dell's best deals this week slashes dollars off our favorite all-around laptop.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 laptop for $1203.49 directly from Dell. Traditionally priced at $1,549.99, that's $347 in savings and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. Use Dell coupon code, "EXTRA17" at checkout to get this deal.

As an alternative, you can also get the Dell XPS 13 Touch for $783 via coupon code, "LTXPS132AFF".

These are among the best laptops deals we've seen this season.

Dell XPS 15 (2019 Core i7): was $1,549 now $1,203 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p) anti-glare IPS display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB df dedicated memory. Use coupon code, "EXTRA17" to save $347 on this excellent machine. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop (7390): was $1,299 now $783 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, use coupon "LTXPS132AFF" to drop the price of this XPS 13 to $783.99. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops to buy and an affordable MacBook Air alternative.

The model on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p) anti-glare non-touch IPS display, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD. For graphics, it houses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we were floored by its slim, attractive design and stunning display. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its great overall and graphics performance.

Design-wise, the Dell XPS sports an anodized aluminum and carbon fiber construction. We found its webcam to be the best among premium laptops which is great for video conferencing when you're working from home.

At 4.5 pounds, the 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inch XPS 15 is on par with the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), which is just a tad bigger.

As for connectivity, the XPS 15's array of ports and slots to make it a formidable workhorse. It's equipped with an SD card reader, two USB 3.1 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Overall, the XPS 15 is a solid pick if you want a powerhouse laptop for work or school.