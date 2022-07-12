The best Prime Day laptop deals for broke folks — all under $600

Need a decent laptop, but you're on a budget? We got you!

If you're broke, I know what you're thinking. "Even though I have less than $600 to spend, I want to buy the best laptop I can get!" Well, you've come to the right place. As Prime Day 2022 kicks off, we're using our expertise to curate a list of the best cheap laptops for broke folks.

We've reviewed all types of laptops across the price spectrum, from ultra-cheap devices to shockingly expensive gaming laptops. As such, we have the scoop on the best wallet-friendly laptops for budget-conscious consumers.

No, you may not be able to snag a top-of-the-line processor with a discrete GPU, but we'll make sure that the laptop has just enough, battery life included, to make you a satisfied owner of a cheap, yet powerful laptop.

Although it's Prime Day, we'll also be looking at other retailers who will be rivaling Amazon with their own steep discounts. Without further blathering, he's our roundup of the best Prime Day laptop deals for broke folks.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $799, now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Wow! You're saving $300! The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is one of our favorite laptops. In fact, when we reviewed it, it earned an Editor's Choice badge for its stylishness and speediness. This HP Envy comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, and Windows 11 Home. You won't be disappointed with this discounted device!

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $729, now $499 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)
Lenovo slashed its IdeaPad Flex 5, a convertible that can transform into a number of different postures (e.g., tablet mode and tent mode), by 31%! In other words, it was once valued at $729.99, but now it's only $499.99. This flexible bad boy comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U GPU, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, and a fingerprint reader. Make sure to use the eCoupon code: JULYDOORBUSTER. 

Acer Swift 3: was $849, now $562 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
You'll be saving $288! The Acer Swift 3 is Intel Evo-certified, which means is just a fancy way of saying this laptop doesn't suck! It comes with an Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of
SSD storage, and a 14-inch, 1929 x 1080-pixel display. Oh, and it comes with a fingerprint reader, too, for extra security. As a bonus, it's super thin; it has a height of only 0.63 inches. It's pretty lightweight, too, at just 2.65 pounds. The Acer Swift 3 was once $849; now it's 562. Nice!

Lenovo Chromebook Duet was $299, now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
After reviewing the Lenovo Chromebook duet, we dropped this 2-in-1 Chrome OS device into our best cheap laptops and best Chromebooks page. Why? We were enamored with its super long battery life. It lasted nearly 13 hours on our in-house battery test. Wow! The Chromebook Duet is beneficial for anyone seeking lightweight productivity, especially for one-the-go travelers. This 10.1-inch tablet comes with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a MediaTek Helio P60T. Since this is a Chrome OS device, lots of data will be stored in the cloud, so there's less of a demand for memory and storage.

MSI Modern 15A: was $849, now $574 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
You wanted more bang for you buck? Here it is! This laptop is $275 off its original price. The MSI Modern 15A comes with an Intel Core i5-1155G7, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display. If you're a student needs a laptop for writing a ton of essays and browsing the web for research, this is the machine for you. If you're an office worker who works with a lot of productivity apps, including Microsoft Word, Excel and Google Docs, this MSI should be at the top of your list. 

ASUS VivoBook 15.6'' Touchscreen Thin and Light Laptop: was $494, now $454 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40! This VivoBook is a thin-and-light laptop that comes with an Intel Core 15-1135G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel touchscreen. This laptop boasts ultra-wide viewing angles and a wide variety of ports, including a microSD card reader, which many content creators will appreciate.

