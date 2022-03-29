The AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever — Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are now available for their lowest ever price. Not even we expected to see them hit £169, but Laptops Direct has gone and done it!

This is part of the company's MEGA20 discount code sale — cutting the price of so many laptops, tablets, and headphones.

There are several huge savings, including the headline deal from yesterday of a dirt cheap RTX 3080-armed Asus ROG Zephyrus G15.

Plus, celebrate Wrestlemania week with over £20 off WWE 2K22!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,689 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,689, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Apple iPad Air 4th Generation: was £579 now £499 @ John Lewis

Reduced to clear, this last gen Apple iPad Air has an incredible price-to-performance ratio for what you get. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. We gave the iPad Air an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Medion Deputy gaming laptop (RTX 3050): was £799 now £659 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Need a cheap gaming laptop with enough power to handle most AAA titles in 2022? This is the system for you — packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (good for gaming and work), a gorgeous 144Hz 1080p display, a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £899 now £499 @ Box.co.uk

This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo Platform CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED touchscreen display.

