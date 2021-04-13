Surface Laptop 4 preorders are live — includes free $200 earbuds

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 preorders are in full swing at Best Buy and Microsoft with prices starting from $999. The Surface Laptop 4's release date is slated for late April, however, there's an incentive for early adopters.

Preorder the Surface Laptop 4 with Surface Earbuds from Best Buy for $999. Normally you'd be expected to pay $1,200 for this Surface bundle, so you're saving $200. To qualify for this deal, you must preorder the Surface Laptop 4 before April 15. Microsoft offers this same preorder bonus.

This is one of the best Surface deals you can get right now.

Surface Laptop 4 w/ Earbuds: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

This Surface Laptop 4 preorder deal bundles free Surface Earbuds (a $200 value). The Surface laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. You can also get this deal direct from Microsoft.View Deal

Specs-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 3. The Surface laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Available in 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 4000-series CPU options, we expect the new Surface Laptop 4 to deliver faster performance and longer battery life than its predecessor. Microsoft promises you'll get up to 19 hours of up time on the Surface Laptop 4 on a full belly. That outperforms the Surface Laptop 3's 9 hour and 17 minute battery life we rated during testing.

Although we're currently testing this newer model, in our Surface Laptop 3 review, we were blown away by its elegant premium design, sharp, vivid display, and overall solid performance. We gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling. It flaunts an attractive metal design, comfortable keyboard, and gorgeous, 13-inch and 15-inch display options. At 2.8-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 is on par with the weight of competitors. It's just a tad heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds). It's lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds).

As with most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4's port selection is minimalist. It supplies you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack on board for audio connectivity.

As a reminder, this Surface Laptop 4 preorder deal ends April 15.