Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones fall to $278 — includes free Mophie power bank

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones deliver top-tier sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Currently, one retailer offers the most generous back-to-school deal on our favorite wireless headphones.

For a limited time, you can get the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $278 from Adorama. Typically, these noise-canceling headphones cost $350, so that's $72 in savings. Even better, it comes with a free 20800mAh Mophie XXL Power Boost XL power bank (valued at $40). As far as headphone deals go, it's one of the best we've seen all season.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones w/ free 20,800mAh Power Bank: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama

For a limited time, save $72 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and get a free 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger (valued at $40). The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones block distractions and deliver excellent sound as well as crystal clear phone calls. This bundle includes Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger and an Adorama microfiber cleaning cloth. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4s are among the best headphones for Zoom meetings. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

In the sound category, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones.

At $72 off, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are worth considering.