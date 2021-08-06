Trending

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones fall to $278 — includes free 20,800mAh power bank

By

This is the ultimate Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones deliver top-tier sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Currently, one retailer offers the most generous back-to-school deal on our favorite wireless headphones

For a limited time, you can get the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $278 from Adorama. Typically, these noise-canceling headphones cost $350, so that's $72 in savings. Even better, it comes with a free 20800mAh Mophie XXL Power Boost XL power bank (valued at $40). As far as headphone deals go, it's one of the best we've seen all season.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones w/ free 20,800mAh Power Bank: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama
For a limited time, save $72 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and get a free 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger (valued at $40). The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones block distractions and deliver excellent sound as well as crystal clear phone calls. This bundle includes Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger and an Adorama microfiber cleaning cloth. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4s are among the best headphones for Zoom meetings. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life. 

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award. 

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces. 

In the sound category, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones. 

At $72 off, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are worth considering. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, bringing you the best bargains on laptops, gaming gear, smart home gadgets, and wearables. After graduating from Hunter College with a degree in Film and Media Studies, she's written for iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parle Mag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not bringing readers the best deals, she's streaming her favorite shows or attending a live concert or pro wrestling event. 