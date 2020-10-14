Seagate 2TB PS4 hard drive is just $64 in Prime Day deal

If you're looking to expand the storage on your PS4, you might be interested in Seagate's 2TB External Hard Drive. This deal discounts the product by 41%, saving you $45.

You can get the Seagate 2TB PS4 External Hard Drive for $64.99 at Amazon. Not only is this a great deal, but it's likely necessary for those looking to expand the limited storage on their PS4. Additionally, it's officially licensed by Sony, meaning you won't have to worry about it not being compatible with the console.

Seagate's 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive is currently $45 off, which is a great deal for those looking to expand the storage on their console. Considering the original PS4 model launched with 500GB of HDD space, this would be a great way to quadruple your storage space.View Deal

Seagate's 2TB External PS4 HDD is very useful considering the current state of video games. With every passing year, game file sizes grow exponentially more ridiculous. A great modern example of this is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Currently, GameRant reports that Modern Warfare takes up 227GB of storage space. To put this into context, the original PS4 model launched with 500GB of free storage space. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes up nearly half of that.

It's easy to imagine why something like a 2TB external hard drive for your PS4 would be necessary. Video games are undeniably gigantic, and with these ridiculous file sizes comes the need for larger storage spaces.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off on October 13 and we've seen tons of deals on the industry’s best PS4 items. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on PS4 accessories and other technology.