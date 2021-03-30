Samsung's massive 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitor sheds $155 via coupon

Samsung's 49-inch CRG9 is one of the best dual-curved gaming monitors to buy. Thanks to an exclusive Newegg coupon, you can truly immerse yourself in PC games and enhance your productivity.

Right now, you can get Samsung's 49-inch CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED gaming monitor for $1,044.99 at Newegg. Apply coupon "SAMMAR27" at checkout to take $155 off its $1,200 list price. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this gaming display and one of the best gaming monitor deals going on right now. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

Samsung 49-inch curved gaming monitor deal

Samsung 49" CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,200 now $1,045 @ Newegg

Newegg coupon, "SAMMAR27" takes $155 off the Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved gaming monitor. This massive 5120 x 1400-pixel QLED display has a 1800R curvature radius, 120-hertz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 eliminates screen tearing to ensure a smooth, lag-free gaming experience. View Deal

Samsung brings Quantum Dot technology to its family of gaming displays, and the CRG9 is among the best of its kind. This massive 5120 x 1400-pixel QLED display has a 1800R curvature radius, a 120-hertz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 eliminates screen tearing to ensure a smooth, lag-free gaming experience.

Although we didn't test this monitor ourselves, owners praise its color range, brightness, and smooth gameplay. You can expect the CRG9 Series display to deliver crisp, detailed images in lifelike color, even in fast-moving scenes. This is thanks to FreeSync and its high 120Hz refresh rate.

Its dual design is equivalent to two 27-inch QHD displays side by side to immerse you in games. It curves around your field of view including your peripheral vision, so you won't miss a moment. When you're not gaming, this wide display lets you view multiple documents at once to maximize your productivity. In a nutshell, this 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a sight to behold.

Newegg didn't put an expiration date on this coupon code so be sure to take advantage of it while you can.