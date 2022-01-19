Samsung reveals Galaxy Tab S8 in accidental leak — notch confirmed

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is all but confirmed, as Samsung itself has accidentally let loose an image of the Ultra model on its own support page — and it's still live.



As seen on Samsung's Bixby support page under "Voice wake-up on multiple devices," the image shows a Galaxy Tab with a distinguishable display notch. No other Galaxy Tab has a notch, and previous reports and leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model will sport the distinct design choice.

As spotted by 91mobiles, the leaked image also shows the Ultra on a detachable keyboard, but this is expected to be sold separately. As of writing, the image is still live on the support page, which means Samsung isn't shy about giving us a sneak peek at its new Android tablet.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Taking cues from the recently launched MacBook Pro 14, the notch is used to make room on the display for its front-facing cameras without limiting the size of the bezels. Apple is notorious for using a notch on its iPhone models (and now MacBook models), so we’re surprised to see Samsung following suit.



While yet to be officially announced, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is anything but a secret. Expected to launch at a rumored Samsung Unpacked event in early February, plenty of leaks have already showcased what to expect from the tech company's next flagship Android tablet.



Multiple leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 will sport an 11-inch, 120Hz LCD display, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will boast a 12.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED panel. This is further backed up by a recent post by notable leaker SnoopyTech, who states the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848-pixel, Super AMOLED display. While the tipster doesn’t spill the beans on specifics, GSMArena points out we can expect a 120Hz panel.



As previously reported, leaks also reveal that Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 shortly before Mobile World Congress, which kicks off at the end of February. Only time will tell when we'll finally see what the Tab S8 has to offer, but we already have a good idea of what to expect. In the meantime, check out what this Samsung Galaxy S22 leak has in store, along with Samsung's recently announced Exynos 2200 smartphone chip.