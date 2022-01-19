Galaxy S22 Ultra design looks 'Note'-worthy in latest leaked images

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has to be the most eagerly anticipated flagship launch of 2022, with the phone rumored to be transforming into the seemingly discontinued Galaxy Note.

A new set of renders and specs from prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal in association with MySmartPrice gives us a comprehensive set of renders of the phone, confirmation of previous rumors and a few new claims regarding the device (via Android Authority).

The high-quality renders that accompany the leak match several other recent leaks. The phone resembles the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from the front with its rounded rectangular design and waterfall display. The quad-camera array is distinct on the back for its lack of a raised housing like the Contour Cut Camera housing of the Galaxy S21 series or the rectangular housing found on previous models.

While the lenses protrude on the back, it appears minimal. The leak specifies that the phone is 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm (6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches), nearly identical to the Galaxy S21 Ultra (6.5 x 3 x 0.35 inches). However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra may feel thicker as that measurement was from the camera housing on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. At the same time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to be more uniform in its thickness.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

The S Pen is present in all of the renders as well; one of the most significant alleged changes for this phone is the introduction of a silo for the S Pen, a feature that to date was exclusive to the Galaxy Note line. While Samsung added S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 last year, reports have suggested that uptake hasn't been as significant as the company hoped.

The rest of the specs align with what we've heard previously. The phone should once again feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440. The adaptive 120Hz LTPO display should be capable of dropping to 1Hz depending on what's on-screen. Wired fast charging of the 5,000-mAh battery may be dramatically improved with 45W compared to just 25W on last year's model, but wireless charging is rumored to remain at 15W. Both sound disappointing compared to the OnePlus 10, but wired charging would at least overtake the iPhone 13.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

Finally, Agarwal addressed the cameras on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and like previous leaks, there doesn't seem to be much new here. A primary 108MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide and a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses (presumably 3x and 10x again). Now there are some missing details that could change that impression. If Samsung has improved the sensor size or aperture that could help to boost its admittedly still impressive camera hardware.

This leak didn't have anything new regarding the release date of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but a recent rumor suggested that February 8 may be the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event.