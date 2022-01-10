Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event may be less than a month away

While CES 2022 gave us the Galaxy S21 FE and a few other notable phones, the true 2022 flagship season looks ready to kick off in February with Samsung's Galaxy S22 series.

According to a report from Digital Daily out of South Korea, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed that the event will take place on February 8 with pre-orders going live the following day (via Engadget).

According to the source, the phone will start shipping on February 24. That timeline precisely mirrors the 15-day gap between the announcement and launch of the Galaxy S21 models last year.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro will beat it to the punch in China, the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be the first phone to launch globally with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. However, it's also possible that outside of the U.S. the phone features Samsung's new Exynos 2200 chip with the AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. If true that would make it the first phone with support for ray tracing, not perhaps a crucial selling point for most, but an intriguing edge for Samsung with some buyers if it can get developers on board.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks/@Digit.in)

While the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus should be solid upgrades from last year's models, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has dominated the discussion around this generation and driven the vast majority of the rumors. Renders based on leaked devices and schematics show an S Pen silo, making this the successor to the Galaxy Note line in perhaps all but its name.

While Samsung hasn't officially announced the event or sent invitations yet, this date matches a previous rumor from leaker Jon Prosser. Other credible sources indicated that the company was returning to a February launch ahead of MWC, so while unconfirmed, the February 8 event date certainly aligns with everything we've seen over the last few months.

This is unlikely to be the last leak we see on these hotly anticipated phones, so bookmark our Galaxy S22 page if you want to stay up to date on the latest right through the launch.