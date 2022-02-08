Trending

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's how to watch the launch event

By published

Watch Samsung's Galaxy S22 launch event live in the metaverse

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked "Tiger in the City"
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off on February 9, with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra set to be the stars of the show. What's more, this year fans can watch all the new announcements live in the tech giant's very own metaverse.

Samsung's Unpacked event will be available to watch in its virtual New York City experience center known as Samsung 837X, and we already have a good idea about what to expect. Thanks to numerous rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is set to be unveiled, along with the lineup of Galaxy S22 flagship smartphones.

Whether you're looking to tune in to the virtual event in the metaverse or watch the livestream on other platforms, find out how to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. 

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked February 2022

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is kicking off on Wednesday, February 9 at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT, and there are plenty of ways to watch the livestream.

The launch event will be available to watch over on Samsung's Newsroom, Facebook Reddit, Twitch and Amazon Live. The livestream will also take place on Samsung's YouTube, TikTok and Twitter accounts. Fancy watching it along with us? Laptop Mag will be hosting a live blog so you can stay updated on the latest announcements as they happen, so stay tuned.

For the first time ever, fans can watch Galaxy Unpacked in the metaverse. The event will take place at Samsung 837X in Decentraland, and you don't need an account to check it out. Those interested can visit Decentraland and 837X as a guest, where they can create an avatar and explore the virtual 837X building. For logged-in users, expect to experience quests, browse NFT collections, buy and sell exclusive digital assets, and more.

We're expecting a big show, and for a peek at what to expect, check out all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Plus, check out our thoughts on the recent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  