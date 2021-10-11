Samsung Galaxy S22: Price, release date, specs and all the latest details

The Galaxy S22 is now in our sights as the next major phone to look forward to with the iPhone 13 already available and the Pixel 6 launching October 19.

As with most flagships these days, the rumor mill has been hitting the Galaxy S22 hard for a few months already, with leaked renders and specs helping to paint a picture of what we will get from Samsung's next flagships. Note fans, in particular, will want to pay attention to possible changes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Here’s a look at all of the latest details that we have gathered on the Galaxy S22, including the expected release date, pricing, design, specs and more.

Rumors regarding the launch window for the Galaxy S22 have been unusually wide-ranging. For reference, the Galaxy S21 launched in early January, while February ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) has more commonly been the launch date for the Galaxy S phones.

A tip from the oft-accurate leaker Ice Universe indicated that the Galaxy S22 might arrive in December with Samsung canceling its plans for the Galaxy S21 FE, its late-cycle budget flagship. That would certainly be advantageous for Samsung as competitors like OnePlus typically don't launch until March or April.

However, a more recent report from SamMobile has Samsung returning to its old schedule with the Galaxy S22 announcement coming in February just ahead of MWC's February 28 kick-off. The reason cited for this "delay" is that SamMobile claims the Galaxy S21 FE may still launch in January.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

There have been no credible rumors on the pricing for the Galaxy S22 yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on past releases. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are basically a lock for $799 and $999 price points after the company dropped the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus to those prices last year, a $200 drop from their predecessors.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the wildcard in the deck, with rumors that we'll get to later suggesting it will adopt more Galaxy Note features, including a built-in S Pen, which would surely drive the price of that phone up at least slightly. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was $1,199 at launch; we wouldn't be surprised to see it take over the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price of $1,299.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design

Let's stick to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus first; those phones are rumored to stick closely to the design of their Galaxy S21 counterparts. The Contour Cut Camera housing and overall look of the phone should remain virtually unchanged. The most significant potential change could be an overall size reduction for both phones with the Galaxy S21 moving to 6.1-inches and the Galaxy S21 Plus dropping to 6.6-inches, this would be a 0.1-inch trim for both.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is another matter entirely with a massive design leak from @OnLeaks and Ice Universe detailing a variety of alternations that would leave the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the apparent heir to the Note throne.

The biggest change is the integration of a silo for the S Pen. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra and now the Galaxy Z Fold 3 both support the S Pen, rumors have suggested that uptake of the S Pen on the non-Note devices has been underwhelming. The phone would pick up some additional Note DNA with the flat top and bottom and more rounded edges of the Note.

The rear camera housing is also a departure from the other Galaxy S22 models, although the current leaks have shown two distinct designs. Both get away from the Counter Cut Camera housing. One is a single collection of four cameras, while the other shows it split into a triple and then a separate single camera array that presumably also houses the laser auto-focus. The former seems far more likely.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

The Galaxy S22 models should be powered by the Snapdragon 895 or 898 in most areas; after Qualcomm switched things up last year by jumping to the 888, no one is exactly sure what it will call its next flagship CPU. However, there is also speculation that this may be the debut of the Samsung and AMD Exynos 2200 chip with RDNA 2. Either way, don't hold out hope for this to pull ahead of Apple's A15 Bionic, but it may at least surpass the A14 Bionic and the Samsung and AMD partnership could have some unique capabilities.

A potentially disappointing spec change may be reduced battery sizes for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, with leaker @FrontTron claiming those phones will offer 3,800mAh and 4,600mAh batteries, a 200mAh drop from each of their predecessors. Since last year's models didn't offer stellar battery life, that would be a bit concerning unless there have been considerable advancements in the processor or display energy efficiency. The Galaxy S22 Ultra again bucks the trend in this rumor and reportedly will stick to a 5,000mAh battery.

S22 (Rainbow)R=Base, G=Plus, B=UltraDisplay (https://t.co/D3piZX1AkS)R: 6.06" LTPSG: 6.55" LTPSB: 6.81" LTPOCameraNo UPC in S22 SeriesR/G: 50(w)+12(t)+12(uw)B: 108(w)+12(t)+12(t)+12(uw)+https://t.co/4oglV6drjhBattery (estimate)R: 3800G: 4600B: 5000(1/2)August 15, 2021 See more

Samsung Galaxy S22 cameras

While the cameras on the back of the phone usually grab all of the attention, the potential move to an under-display front-facing camera was the highlight of many early camera rumors for the Galaxy S22 models. However, those have been mostly squelched now with a traditional hole-punch likely for at least another year.

As for the rear camera array, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are rumored to feature 50MP primary wide-angle sensors, while the telephoto and ultra-wide will both drop to 12MP. The Galaxy S22 Ultra could once again feature a 108MP primary wide-angle, with the same two telephoto and an ultra-wide filling out the rest along with laser auto-focus.

While no one is challenging Samsung on the megapixel front, the competition is getting steeper with both the iPhone 13 and soon the Pixel 6, so if Samsung remains relatively stagnant on its cameras, as these rumors would suggest, that might be a problem for them in this cycle.

Samsung Galaxy S22 outlook

That covers everything that we know so far about the Galaxy S22 lineup. Still, the rumor mill never rests and once we are past the October 19 Pixel 6 launch, we expect the Galaxy S22 rumors to be hitting fast and furious.

Based on what we have so far, it would seem like a pretty tepid update for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may be getting a controversial update for some fans by essentially becoming the Note in all but name. With that said, we are still relatively early in the rumor cycle for these phones and there may be quite a bit more to come.

If you want to stay on top of the latest with the Galaxy S22, you can bookmark this page as we will keep it updated right up until the phone launches.