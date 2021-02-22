Samsung Galaxy S21 deal takes $200 off the unlocked model

If you're due for a phone upgrade and bargain hunting for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21, this deal is for you. For a limited time, you can save up to $200 on a no-contract Galaxy S21 device.

Currently, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 on sale for $699.99. Normally, this phone would set you back $800, so this deal knocks $100 off its list price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung phone and one of the best phone deals available right now. Best Buy offers the same deal.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was $800 now $700 @ Amazon

Samsung’s latest flagship phone is now $100 cheaper. It packs a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra-wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom. Best Buy offers the same deal.View Deal

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: was $1,200 now $1,000 @ Amazon

Now $200 off, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G packs everything we love about the Galaxy 21 into a bigger body. It bumps you up to a 6.8-inch, 12GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. Again, Best Buy mirrors this deal.View Deal

Although we didn't get our hands on a Galaxy S21 to test, in our Galaxy S20 FE review, we praised its bright,120Hz display, versatile camera, and overall excellent performance. While the Galaxy S20 FE is the best Samsung phone for most people, the Galaxy S21's newer Snapdragon 888 CPU speed destroys the Galaxy S20 FE's older Snapdragon 865's chip.

According to our sister site, Tom's Guide, the Galaxy S21 notched 3,302 in Geekbench 5 performance tests. This beats the Galaxy S20 FE's 2,928 multi-core score. We expect the Galaxy S21 to deliver seamless everyday performance whether you're multitasking or gaming. It's also expected to receive Google's forthcoming Android 12 software update later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a solid choice if you want to own one of the best premium 5G phones around.