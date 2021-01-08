Epic deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for 25% off the list price

Want all the magically smooth connectivity of AirPods on your Samsung device? Your options don’t come much better than the Galaxy Buds Live.

And now, you can kick off 2021 by buying a pair of these true wireless earbuds for just $126.75 — that’s an all-time low price over at Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169.99, now $126.75 @ Amazon

Stylish and snug, the Galaxy Buds Live at this price provides a great bang for your buck. 12mm AKG speakers provide a studio-quality sound with deep bass, uninterrupted by the outside world with active noise cancellation. All of this remains fueled all day by a battery life up to 29 hours. View Deal

Designed to stand out like pieces of high-end jewelry and sound great, we loved the Galaxy Buds Live.

The 12mm speakers with enhanced bass tone have been tuned by the audio experts over at AKG for a spacious, studio-quality soundstage. A triple microphone array picks up your voice with real clarity on-the-go and provides a decent level of active noise cancellation.

Plus, all of this is powered by a long-lasting battery (up to eight hours in the earbuds and 29 using the case).