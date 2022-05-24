Rode launches RodeCaster Pro II — all-in-one audio for content creators

Rode just unveiled its latest innovation, the RodeCaster Pro II, giving content creators a powerful production studio tool that brings a slew of groundbreaking features. Rode combines its audio expertise to create superior sound quality and all-in-one studio solutions for streamers, podcasters, musicians, and content creators with an eye toward the future.

Rode has released next-gen audio gear across every content creation genre in recent months, and in most cases kept a level of affordability that puts content creation in the hands of the masses. Rode has been releasing high-quality content and creator-friendly gear at breakneck speeds from its NTH 100 headphones, Podcaster microphone, and even the tiny Rode Wireless Go II.

Anyone familiar with the RodeCaster Pro will immediately recognize similarities between the first iteration and the more compact second-generation audio solution. There are large, brightly colored buttons and control sliders to make running your podcast, stream, or studio session easier.

Users will be able to take advantage of the onboard audio editing features to help speed up things in post. The RodeCaster Pro II features two USB-C connection options, ethernet and WiFi connectivity, and Bluetooth. You will also find a microSD port on the unit, which gives users the option of recording to a microSD card and sparing their computer's hard drive. Via the USB-C port, you can connect an external SSD if you wish to record to one. Below is a list of the RodeCaster Pro II's key features.

The ultimate audio solution for content creators, including podcasters, livestreamers, musicians, and more

Ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps deliver world-class audio quality with stunning clarity and transparency

High-performance quad-core audio engine delivers significantly more processing power than any other content creation console

Studio-quality APHEX audio processing for superior sound quality and unmatched flexibility in any recording application

Powerful on-board effects, including reverb, echo, robot, pitch shifting and more unlock unlimited creative possibilities

Groundbreaking SMART pads for triggering sounds, voice effects, MIDI commands and mixer actions – eight banks of eight pads for 64 unique actions

Endlessly customisable, with nine individually assignable channels, on-board granular editing, fully programmable SMART pads and more allowing any creator to design their perfect setup

Advanced Bluetooth® connectivity with wide-band speech for ultra-high-quality phone call integration and audio streaming, wireless monitoring, and more

Unrivalled connectivity, with dual USB-C interfaces for connecting two computers or mobile devices, studio-grade Neutrik combo inputs for connecting microphones and instruments, plus Wi-Fi, Ethernet and more

5.5-inch high-definition touchscreen (with haptic feedback) and rotary encoder for easy navigation and control

(Image credit: Rode)

The RodeCaster Pro II is $699 and available for pre-order from Rode.com with shipments starting next month.

We will have our full review of the RodeCaster Pro II soon, so stay tuned if you are considering one for your own audio setup. These are exciting times for smaller content creators as companies like Rode are making it more affordable to create pro-level content without spending millions on a studio. This levels the playing field and creates opportunities for a broader spectrum of creators to reach their audiences with a high-quality product, with excellent production value.