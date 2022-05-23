Corsair's first gaming laptop announced — and it has a touch bar

Corsair, known for its popular keyboards, headsets, and more PC components, has officially revealed its first-ever gaming laptop: the Corsair Voyager. What's more, it comes with its own version of a touch bar.



Revealed during AMD's keynote at Computex 2022, the Voyager is an all-AMD machine, sporting up to a Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-Core CPU and a Radeon 6800M GPU. Throw in its 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAm and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD, and we've got ourselves an exciting gaming laptop announcement.



Perhaps more intriguing is the Corsair Voyager a1600's feature at the top of its deck. Corsair has included a touch bar of sorts, but is officially a customizable macro bar with integrated display. These 10 customizable S-key shortcut keys are powered by Elgato Stream Deck software, which means this is a laptop aimed at streamers, too.

It appears the macro bar will add extra keys to the laptop rather than replace them, and it will display features such as the battery life and possible more. Plus, you can expect a fully-mechanical per-key backlit RGB keyboard, along with full iCUE integration for mapping keys, slinging macros, tweaking lighting, and managing the Voyager's vapor-chamber cooling system.



As for the display, expect a 16-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) 240Hz panel, plus Wi-Fi 6E and Dolby Atmos audio. The Voyager is expected to be quite the wireless system, sporting an integrated "Slipstream" receiver for optimal wireless performance. We're intrigued.

There will be two configurations available, and it's expected to be available in summer 2022. We can't wait to get our hands on this AMD beast. In the meantime check out the best gaming laptops with AMD power on the market today.