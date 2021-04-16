Resident Evil 4 is coming to VR — But there is a catch

Finally! Capcom is giving longtime fans a reason to revisit Resident Evil 4. In the future, we'll be able to experience it entirely in VR through a first-person perspective. This has never been done in any official capacity, and it makes a ton of sense since Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village both feature first-person gameplay.

However, there's an unfortunate caveat to this announcement: the game is only available on Oculus Quest 2. You can't even play it on the original Oculus Quest, meaning Facebook and Capcom are releasing it as a strict exclusive.

Resident Evil 4 is a worldwide phenomenon that reached a level of critical success Capcom has only seen a few times since it was founded in 1979. In fact, Capcom is so proud of the game that the company continues to port it on as many consoles as possible, including PS2, Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Resident Evil 4 coming to VR is no surprise. Capcom will continue to find new ways and places for players to experience the game. There's even a significant rumor suggesting that the game is receiving a remake.

However, the game coming exclusively to Oculus Quest 2 is disappointing. Sure, it's a great headset and is one of the cheapest ones out there, but Resident Evil 4 in VR is not a significant enough exclusive for fans to justify spending $300 on a VR headset if they already own one.

The game has no release date yet, but Facebook will reveal more information on Resident Evil 4 in VR on April 21