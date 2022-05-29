Razer Book 13 gets $310 price cut in epic Walmart Memorial Day sale

Right now, you can pick up the Razer Book 13 with a powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and more with an eye-grabbing $310 price cut. Memorial Day 2022 sales are truly kicking into gear.



In Walmarts' big Memorial Day sale, the Razer Book 13 is just $1,289 (opens in new tab). Not bad considering the power and portability it offers at its original $1,599 price tag. Plus, with its thin bezel 13-inch touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, long battery life, powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, and signature Razer RGB Chroma lighting (of course), this is a notable offer.

Save $310 on the ultraportable Razer Book in Walmart's Memorial Day offer. The laptop in this deal has a 13.4-inch 1080p matte display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Plus, you get that Razer Chrome-powered per-key RGB.

In our Razer Book review (opens in new tab), we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall and graphics performance. Other highlights are its bright, vivid display and comfortable, customizable keyboard.

Unlike most of today's ultraportable laptops, Razer isn't stingy with ports. It equips you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a microSD slot and a headset jack incorporated into its design.

Battery-wise, it endured continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness for nearly 12 hours. It surpassed the 9:56 premium laptop average and is the lengthiest battery life we’ve ever seen on a Razer laptop.

Overall, the Razer Book is a solid choice if you're looking for an ultraportable with customizable RGB keys.