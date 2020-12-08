Razer Blade 15 Base Edition unveiled at just $1,499: What you need to know

Gamers know premium power comes at a premium price and will fork over their hard-earned money to get the performance they desire. However, not everyone's budget is the same, and Razer, in an attempt to reach a broader market by making gaming more affordable, has released the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition with budget gamers in mind.

Featuring a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with a 1080p, 120Hz display for $1,499.99, the base Blade 15 offers solid specs for the price.

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition also comes with THX Spatial Audio speakers, a keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB, and a 256GB SSD for storage. If you have a little more in your budget, you can level up and purchase the Blade 15 Advance or Blade 15 Studio versions.

If you're on a tighter budget but still want to enter the gaming realm, I suggest taking a look at the Lenovo Legion Y545 we reviewed earlier this year. The Lenovo comes outfitted with a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of VRAM. So as you can see it's outfitted with similar specs but a smaller SSD. However, it will allow you to start your gaming journey at an even more affordable price point.

We are eager to test the Blade 15 Base Edition to see how it compares to the Legion Y545 and other more affordable options on the market.