If you're getting a PS5 today (or in the coming weeks), you should know that all of your saves aren't going to magically appear as they should, so you'll need to manually upload your saved data from your PS4 to the cloud.

This is how to upload your PS4 saves to the cloud so you can seamlessly pick up where you left off on your shiny new PS5.

How to upload your PS4 saves to the cloud

Step 1: Go to Settings > Application Saved Data Management > Saved Data on System Storage > Upload to Online Storage.

Step 2: Select a game or app. (If you want to select all of the games, click the "Options" button.)

Step 3: Checkmark the ones you want to upload.

Step 4: Upload those little babies onto your PS5.

The system will continuously ask if you'd like to overwrite the saves, but it'll only be overwriting the current saves located in the cloud, so unless your cloud saves are more up-to-date than your local ones, you can safely hit the "overwrite all" button.

It might take a bit for all of them to actually upload. It took mine around 5 to 10 minutes, but I don't use my PS4 that often, so if you've downloaded and played a ton of PS4 games, it may take even longer.