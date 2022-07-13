PS5 DualSense controllers get steep $16 price cut in epic Prime Day deal!

By published

From Cosmic Red to Midnight Black, all DualSense controllers get the Prime Day treatment

PS5 DualSense
(Image credit: Sony)

Anybody with PS5 knows just how special the DualSense is, specifically for its haptics and triggers, but that has come with quite a steep price tag. With this Prime Day discount, that's not a problem.

Right now, you can choose any PS5 DualSense controller color and pick it up for $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That includes Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and, of course, the original White controller. Considering the most recent models are usually priced at $74.99, this is a Prime Day offer to check out. 

(opens in new tab)

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $74.99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save a whopping £15.99 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic. What's more, this deal applies to all the colors. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The DualSense 5 controller is unlike anything any gamer has used. It’s got the sheer strength of the old-school Nintendo 64 rumble packs with the nuance of motion controls.

In addition to the awesome rumble, you should also pay attention to the adaptive triggers. Depending on what’s going on in-game, a bit more force can be required to get the trigger buttons to actuate.

The DualSense controllers are seriously cool, and they even work on some PC games, too. It's one of the best controllers around, and even if you don't have a PS5 but often play the latest games on PC (which include a few PlayStation titles now), it's more than worth it. Thanks to this deal, you can grab one in your favorite color!

For more of the best Prime Day deals, look no further. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  