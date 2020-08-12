PS5 DualSense controller photo leak exposes its battery size

We know that the PS5 DualSense controller — the companion to Sony's next-gen console — is equipped with a larger battery compared to its predecessor. In a Wired interview last year, Sony Product Manager Toshi Aoki revealed that the DualSense controller is greater in size and heavier in weight, and its battery is partly to blame.

New leaked photos not only reaffirm Aoki's statements, but offer some useful visuals on how much bigger the DualSense battery is compared to the current-gen PlayStation gamepad.

Twitter leaker unveils the PS5 DualSense controller's battery capacity

Twitter user Galaxyrain666 pulled back the curtains on the DualSense controller's internal hardware, revealing that the next-gen gamepad has a 1,560 mAh battery.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69JAugust 12, 2020

That's nearly twice the battery size of the original DualShock 4 controller, which has an 800 mAh battery. It's worth noting that later iterations of the DualShock 4 controller had a 1,000 mAh battery, which, according to Dot Esports, lasts four to eight hours on a charge.

However, some gamers are not impressed by Galaxyrain666's leak because there are other controllers on the market equipped with even larger batteries. According to Android Central, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has a 2,050 mAh battery.

Only 1560? On my xbox one controllers i have 2100 mAH on each battery, i have more than a next gen controller... I have 4200 MAH on my current gen controller like near 3 times more smfh. pic.twitter.com/t7Y4AmPf6vAugust 12, 2020

The DualSense controller should certainly last longer than its predecessor, especially if Sony has managed to equip the gamepad with power-efficient hardware. According to a Reddit leaker, the DualSense controller's light bar is dimmer than its predecessor, which may slow down battery draining. The Reddit leaker also revealed that the next-gen controller lasts three to four hours longer than the DualShock 4 controller.

Of course, the DualSense controller's battery size has not yet been announced by Sony, so take this leak with a grain of salt. Galaxyrain666 claims to work for a company that designs and provides accessories for console manufacturers such as Sony and Microsoft.

Aside from the battery, the Twitter leaker delved into other noteworthy features of the DualSense controller, including the buttons' "pleasant" feel. Galaxyrain666 called the buttons' feedback "magical."

We can't wait to test the PS5 DualSense controller ourselves to nail down its battery life and experience the "magic" that Galaxyrain666 is gushing about.