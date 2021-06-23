Prime Day is almost over: Here are great deals under $50 and $100 before it ends

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close, but there are still some amazing deals to be had. Whether you are looking for a laptop, a phone, or a tablet there are plenty of discounts available.

Even on sale those are pretty big-ticket items, if you aren't looking to spend that much on Prime Day we've gathered up some of the best deals remaining that are below $50 and $100.

There are tablets, TVs, headphones, games, gaming accessories and more. So check out some of these affordable deals before Prime Day is over.

Prime Day deals under $100

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV: was $170 now $100 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal exclusive takes $70 off the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition smart TV. Its simplified interface serves as a one-stop entertainment center for live TV and your favorite streaming apps. This Prime Day deal is for Prime members only. View Deal

Anker PowerConf C300 webcam: was $130 now $90 @ Amazon

We recently reviewed the Anker PowerConf C300 webcam and were impressed with its dual stereo microphones, crisp HDR image at up to 60fps and low light performance. The price was one of our few complaints and this deal slashes $40 off, making it a compelling option for those that haven't upgraded their video conferencing setup.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was $120 now $80 @ Amazon

This Prime Day deal exclusive for takes $40 off the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer good sound quality, solid active noise cancellation, and integration with Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $130 now $80 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Even better, Amazon is tossing in a 3-month free Kindle Unlimited for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30). Choose from one of four colors.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Gaming Mouse: was $150 now $76 @ Amazon

Now $74 off, the Razer Basilisk is our favorite gaming mouse. It pushes gaming mice to a new standard with smarter internal and external features. The Basilisk Ultimate offers great wireless performance paired with a neat adjustable scroll wheel that's packed into a comfortable design.View Deal

SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $119 now $76 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse is a literal transformer with 256 center of gravity weight tuning configurations to fit your preferences. In addition, the mouse has TrueMove3, the company's most advanced optical sensor and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. Plus, it's $40 off for a limited time.View Deal

Microsoft 365 Family/Norton 360 Deluxe: was $215 now $72 @ Amazon

Keep your family productive and safe with this amazing software bundle deal for Prime Day. Microsoft 365 Family gives you the full Office suite and up to 1TB of cloud storage per family member. Norton 360 Deluxe will keep your family safe from hackers with its award-winning antivirus along with a built-in VPN.View Deal

JBL Tune 225TWS Wireless Earbuds: was $100 now $70 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal takes $30 off the JBL Tune 225TWS wireless earbuds. They feature a comfortable design and pair instantly with your device. Dual Connect lets you use either earbud, or both. Enjoy comfortable listening longer with up to 25 hours of battery life. View Deal

Tile Pro Essentials 2020 4-pack: was $100 now $70 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Tile Pro Essentials 4-pack. This includes two Tile Pros with a 400ft range that you can attach to keys and bags, a Tile Slim with a 200ft range that can be inserted into wallets or portfolios, as well as a Tile Sticker with a 150ft range that you can stick on virtually anything. Losing your essentials is a thing of the pastView Deal

Tile Performance Pack 2020 2-pack: was $60 now $42 @ Amazon

Save $18 on the Tile Pro, a high-performance tracker for everyday life. Hook the Tile Pro on your keys or bags for a 400ft range, and slide the tile slim into wallets or portfolios for a 200ft range. Losing your essentials is a thing of the past.View Deal

Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): was $80 now $45 @ Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deal knocks $35 off the Echo Show 5 — its lowest price yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. This Prime Day deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $45 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $44 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.View Deal

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones: was $50 now $39 @ Amazon

At $11 off, Beats Flex headphones have never been cheaper. They feature the same Apple W1 chip found in the Beats Solo3, a built-in mic, USB-C charging support, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. Beats work with Apple and Android devices via the free Beats companion app. Walmart offers the same price. View Deal

Skullcandy Indy earbuds: was $85 now $38 @ Amazon

At $47 off, the Skullcandy Indy earbuds are an absolute steal at this price. Expect solid audio quality, up to 16 hours of battery life, and an IP55 rating making them sweat, water, dust resistant. If you're looking to cut the cord, these earbuds are a great choice at a price this low. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: was $69 now $38 @ Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse pushes all the right buttons when it comes to finding a good gaming mouse bargain. The durable, lightweight, and ergonomic design supports up to 10 million clicks and feels good in the hand over long gameplay sessions. For precision, the DeathAdder sports a 20,400 DPI optical sensor with on-the-fly sensitivity customization. View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $37

The performance of the Logitech G502 SE is undeniably incredible. This wired gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels. At $40 off, it's one of the best gaming mice you can buy.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima for PS4|PS5: was $60 now $30 @ Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation games to have in your library. And at $30 off, it's at its lowest price yet. This PS4 version comes with a free PS5 digital download of the game. We love this game for its beautiful open world, great sword fighting mechanic, and strong story. View Deal

