Pixel 4a 5G hits an all-time low price of $459 again

The Google Pixel 4a 5G offers nearly the same features as the Pixel 5 for less. If you want the best value 5G phone for under $500, you'll love this deal.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 4a 5G unlocked for $459 at Amazon. That's a $40 markdown from the phone's $499 list price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Pixel 4a with 5G. If you're on the hunt for an affordable unlocked 5G device, it's one of the best phone deals available right now. B&H mirrors this deal.

Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G: was$499 now $459 @ Amazon

At $40 off, the Pixel 4a 5G is one of the best smartphones for the money. It packs a 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080p) OLED display, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This unlocked phone is GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE + 5G compatible for activation on just about any wireless carrier network. B&H offers this same deal.View Deal

Google's Pixel 4a 5G phone is more than just a Pixel 4a phone with 5G support. Over its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G boasts a larger 6.2-inch display, faster processor, and a bigger battery.

The phone in this deal features a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It has a 12.2MP rear shooter that captures 1080p video @ up to 240 fps and an 8MP front camera. This Pixel 4a 5G is GSM + CDMA unlocked for activation on just about any wireless carrier network.

Design-wise, the Pixel 4a 5G basically looks like a supersized Pixel 4a. It retains the same polycarbonate build, minimal bezels and hole-punch camera on the top-left corner of the screen. The familiar rear squircle single-lens camera sits beside a circular biometric fingerprint sensor.

With a weight of 5.93 ounces and measuring 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches, the Pixel 4a 5G has a bigger footprint than its siblings the Pixel 4a (5.04 ounces, 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) and the Pixel 5 (5.33 ounces, 5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches). Like the more expensive Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a also features a USB-C port. However, the Pixel 4a 5G also has a headphone jack, whereas the Pixel 5 does not.

Now at an all-time low price, the Pixel 4a 5G is a tremendous value if you want to upgrade to a 5G Android phone.