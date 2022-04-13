Nintendo Switch OLED falls to all-time lowest price in shock saving — Daily Deals

The Nintendo Switch OLED has just dropped to its lowest ever price in the surprise £40 saving you've all been waiting for.

As you can read in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, this is the one to get for its gorgeous display, convenient additions to the stand like the Ethernet port, the expansion to its internal storage, and much more.

Now, with the cost tumbling down to this new low, this is proof that stock is normalising and you should absolutely take advantage of this for some new Easter gaming goodness.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: was £329 now £289 @ eBuyer

Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was £849 now £649 @ Very

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most complete foldable phones out there: packing a Snapdragon 888 chipset, awesome camera system, gorgeous display, and plenty of storage into a durable design. And now, thanks to this discount, you can pick one up for a dirt-cheap price.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which power a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £1,899 now £1,709 @ Apple (Refurbished)

Apple is slashing £190 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £35 now £30 @ Currys with code SWITCHSPORTS

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,799 @ Laptops Direct

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,799, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Xbox Series X: was £449 now £419 @ Microsoft

In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

OnePlus 9 5G SIM-Free: was £629 now £429 @ Amazon

Save £200 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G for Cyber Monday. This UK-exclusive packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Bowers & Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon

B&O's latest earbuds are fantastic with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

Now £150 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

