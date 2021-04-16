Get £300 off this MSI GF65 with RTX 3060 GPU — huge gaming laptop deal

Right now, the MSI GF65 with RTX 3060 graphics is just £1,099.99 at Overclockers — a massive £300 off the retail price.

Any gaming laptop with the latest RTX 30 Series graphics usually comes with a sky-high price tag. That’s what we fans of classic British daytime TV call a "bobby dazzler." So, colour us surprised when we see a deal this good on MSI’s sleek GF65 gaming laptop with a powerful RTX 3060 GPU.

MSI GF65 deal

MSI GF65: was £1,399.99 now £1,099.99 @ Overclockers

This configuration of the MSI GF65 gaming laptop features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this is packed into a sleek chassis with effective thermal management and a 144Hz 1080p display.View Deal

While we haven't tested the GF65 in particular, we're confident it's a cracking laptop based on our experiences with MSI. Check out the closest comparable option in our MSI GS66 review.

Of course, graphics cards are a big selling point of any good gaming laptop, but they’re not the only thing. In the MSI GF65, immersive portable gaming is nailed with a buttery smooth 144Hz FHD display and a Hi-Res audio-capable codec.

The processor running under the hood is an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU capable of running up to 5.0GHz, paired with 16GB of super-fast DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for speedy loading times.

Plus, with all the I/O you’d ever need for on-the-go or stay-at-home gaming (HDMI 2.0, 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet), you’re set for play wherever you are. This deal won’t be around forever, so don’t miss it!