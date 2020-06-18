Manage Google Docs, Gmail with this $139 Asus Chromebook

Chromebooks are among the best budget laptops around. If you're in the market for a cheap laptop for basic use, you'll want to check out this deal.

Currently, the Asus Chromebook 11 is on sale for just $139 at Best Buy. Usually priced at $189, that's $50 off and the cheapest it's ever been.

By far, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen in 2020.

Asus Chromebook 11: was $189 now $139 @ Best Buy

Manage Google Docs, Gmail and more with the Asus Chromebook 11. It has a lovely design, solid battery life and good performance. Google's light and fast ChromeOS runs on an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 4GB of RAM. View Deal

If you can't afford to splurge on the Pixelbook Go, Asus Chromebook 11 (CX22NA) is one of the best Chromebooks under $200.

It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage.

These specs may seem paltry, but Google's ChromeOS is lighter than Windows 10 and MacOS. It comes with rock-solid security features including automatic updates and built-in antivirus protection.

If you need extra storage, all Chromebooks offer 15GB of Cloud storage for Google Docs and other G Suite productivity apps. Plus you get unlimited Google Photos storage and 100GB of free storage for a year through Chromebook Perks .

Although we didn't review this particular model, we tested a previous-gen Asus Chromebook 11 , which has the same CPU and RAM specs. We liked its classy design, good battery life and decent multitasking performance.

The laptop's display may not be as crisp as 1080p, but the colors and brightness are decent for the price.

At 2.2 pounds and 11.3 x 7.8 x 0.7 inches, this Asus Chromebook 11 is thinner and lighter than its competitors. Both the Lenovo Chromebook C330 and the Dell Chromebook 3180 are heavier and slightly thicker (2.8 pounds, 0.8-inches).

For your connectivity needs, the Asus Chromebook 11 has a USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

At $139, the Asus Chromebook 11 is a great value if you're looking for a cheap but decent laptop for daily tasks.