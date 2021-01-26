Wow! MacBook Pro with M1 is $80 off right now

Jumping into the fast lane with Apple's M1 chip is something that has to be seen to be believed. And now, it's easier than ever and cheaper than ever — what a way to kick off 2021.

Right now at Amazon, you can pick up an M1 Macbook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $1,219, which is $80 off the list price.

Apple MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299, now $1,219 @ Amazon

The M1 Macbook Pro may share a near-identical design to previous iterations since 2017, but it is entirely new under the hood. The ARM-based M1 SoC is insanely fast and power-efficient — leading to a 2x increase in performance across some key apps and an up to 20-hour battery life.View Deal

As you may have seen in our review, we gave the Macbook Pro with M1 our coveted Editor's Choice award and a perfect 5 stars. It takes something special to earn that kind of praise, which is exactly what we have here in this portable powerhouse.

Apple's new M1 silicon represents the company's big bet, to move away from Intel CPUs and embrace ARM — bringing this more in line with iOS devices in terms of the system architecture.

And the results are astounding, from the smaller quality of life improvements like instant wake when you open the laptop, to huge speed increases in even the more processor-intensive apps, destroying key competition like the Asus ZenBook 13 and Dell XPS 13,

But power is not the only benefit... You also get an insane battery life too, with eight hours of average use just taking up 30-35% off - falling well in line with the 20-hour expectations set by Apple.

All of this, plus the gorgeous retina display and speakers, amazingly comfortable magic keyboard and gargantuan trackpad make for an amazing prosumer package.