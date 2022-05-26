LG reveals massive 48-inch OLED gaming monitor — 120Hz and 0.1ms response time

This evening LG Launched its new UltraGear gaming monitor lineup, featuring three new (32GQ950, 32GQ850 and 48GQ900) models. The two new 32-inch models offer blazing refresh rates, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and 1ms response times. The 32-inch Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer models also come with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility.

Let's be honest; we're most excited about the 48GQ900 48-inch 4K OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, covering 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. The 48-inch gaming monitor also comes with a pair of 20W speakers to enhance the overall experience.

LG UltraGear 32GQ950 gaming monitor

(Image credit: LG)

The 32GQ950 is a 4K UHD gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 160Hz refresh rate and features Advance True Wide Polarizer technology. It comes with two HDMI ports, one display port, and three USB Type-A ports.

LG UltraGear 32GQ850 gaming monitor

(Image credit: LG)

The LG UltraGear 32GQ850 gaming monitor features a 32-inch Nano IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 260Hz and a speedy 1ms response time. The VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified display is Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible and arrives with two HDMI ports, one display port, and three USB Type-A ports. The 32GQ850 seems to offer the perfect balance of resolution and fast refresh rates that gamers love.

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 gaming monitor

(Image credit: LG)

I love a massive monitor, and the LG UltraGear 48GQ900 gaming monitor looks to be an exciting entry into this market. The 48-inch 4K UHD OLED panel is rated at 120Hz of refresh rate and can be overclocked to 138Hz of refresh rate, which is pretty darn speedy for a gaming monitor of this size. When you add the 0.1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, and Nvidia G-Sync capability, the 48GQ900 makes the gaming muscles twitch. The 48GQ900 comes with three HDMI ports, one display port, 3 USB Type-A ports, and a pair of 20W speakers.

I can't wait to get my hands on these new UltraGear gaming monitors from LG and put them to the test. I wonder if they will make it onto our best gaming monitors list? I would be remiss if I forgot to mention that all the new UltraGear monitors also come with a 4-pole headphone jack that "allows users to plug in a gaming headset and chat as they play," which is a lovely addition.

We have no pricing for the new LG UltraGear monitors, but we will update you all as soon as we do.