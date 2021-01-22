LG may exit the smartphone market soon — we may never see the LG rollable phone

LG teased its head-turning rollable smartphone not even two weeks ago at CES 2021, and already there are doubts it will ever see the light of day as the future of LG's smartphone business looks bleak.



LG Electronics' CEO, Kwon Bong-seok, has confirmed that there will be a "change in the direction of the smartphone business operation," a report by The Korean Herald stated. While it isn't certain if LG's smartphone operations will be cut, there have been clear hints, considering the company lost around 5 trillion won ($4.5 billion) over the past five years.



An LG official has also stated, "it is about time for LG to make a cold judgment and the best choice” regarding the competition LG faces in the global smartphone market.

What's happening with the LG Rollable Phone?

The fate of LG's rollable smartphone is currently up in the air, as LG is apparently still developing the next-gen model. However, launch plans for the smartphone are still undecided, with LG stating it is “open to every possibility.”



It may depend on the demand for the rollable concept. Despite it's 5G LG Wing being a flippin' fun time and being labelled as the future of smartphones, it failed to make a dent in the market. No profit for a company, no incentive to continue operations.



There's no doubt enthusiasts are interested to try out LG's rollable smartphone (including us), as it could make the foldable form factor redundant — seeing as it transitions from a phone to a tablet, in style. In the meantime, we hope for the best, LG.