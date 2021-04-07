Lenovo's Legion 2 Pro gaming phone has an outlandish built-in cooling fan (leak)

With Lenovo's next gaming smartphone launching this month, rumours have been swirling around how it will measure up to the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 5. But, one thing we know for sure is that it will have a unique design for sure.



Images of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro have leaked on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, and it appears to deliver its promise to bring the industry's "first dual-turbo cooling system." We'll give you one guess where Lenovo placed it.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Lenovo's upcoming gaming smartphone will have a built-in active cooling fan along with a dual-camera setup place right in the centre of the rear, along with the company's signature Legion symbol. It also appears to also have some vents at the bottom, which may be the dual-turbo cooling system Lenovo is referring to.



Gaming phones these days generally have an external cooling fan that can be attached to the phone when playing processor-intensive games. If the images are to be believed, a built-in cooling system would be a major plus as opposed to lugging around a bulky fan. That is if it can keep the phone frosty.



Lenovo's efforts to install a new cooling system may not go down too well. Placing key features at the centre of the phone isn't exactly on trend compared to the best smartphones today. Let's be honest, the Legion 2 Pro looks like it's being squeezed by a very tight corset.



As previously reported, the cooling system has been specifically designed to cool down the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the smartphone. In terms of other rumoured specs, expect up to 16GB of RAM, a battery of at least 5,000mAh capacity, as well as an AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.



The smartphone also appears to have the ultrasonic trigger buttons we expected, and it appears the phone doesn't have a notch either. There's also no front-facing camera in sight, but may instead have a pop-up selfie camera, much like the first Legion smartphone.



In terms of design, the ROG Phone 5's PMOLED display looks a touch more exciting, but who knows, perhaps Lenovo is going all-in on performance instead.