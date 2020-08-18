Lenovo Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 revealed with Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen CPUs

Lenovo is bringing its refreshed naming scheme along with numerous hardware updates to its Yoga line today with the introduction of two new Yoga 7i models (replaces the Yoga C740 ) and the Yoga 6 (replaces the Yoga 640). Both Yoga 7i models include new Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU options, while the Yoga 6 moves to the powerful AMD Ryzen 4000-series CPUs.

Each laptop will offer Wi-Fi 6 support, Amazon Alexa, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and extensive battery life along with the traditional Yoga 360-degree hinge, allowing you to easily switch between a variety of modes to create or consume content.

All three laptops will start at under $900 and cover a range of screen sizes with the Yoga 6 being the smallest at 13.3-inches and the Yoga 7i coming in 14- and 15.6-inch options. These affordable laptops also will all look to deliver impressive battery life along with solid security features, including built-in fingerprint readers and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutters.

Our reviewer came away impressed with the premium features of the Yoga C740 for its price and it appears that Lenovo has taken that even further with this refreshed lineup. We look forward to putting these laptops through their paces later this fall, but for now, here’s a closer look at what each one has to offer.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is replacing the Yoga C740 and will come in 14- and 15.6-inch screen sizes, both offering Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU options and a variety of new features, including Thunderbolt 4 and, of course, Intel’s new more powerful integrated Xe graphics. Users will have RAM options up to 16GB and storage up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.

Both sizes offer full HD resolution with Dolby Vision and front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers making for a solid entertainment experience. While the bottom bezel could be reduced further still, an overall 20% reduction in bezels is a nice step. And with the battery life on each of these new laptops, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy that display with Lenovo claiming up to 13 hours of runtime on the larger Yoga 7i and 16 for those that opt for the 14-inch display.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

One new feature that everyone should enjoy is Flip to Boot, which will immediately boot your system up as soon as you open the lid, cutting seconds off your startup process.

The overall design of the Yoga 7i remains the same, which is fine with us as the slim frame and aluminum finish already stood out from the previous model. Available in either Slate Grey or Dark Moss with the backlit keyboard color-matched, it remains a striking laptop.

The physical size of the 15.6-inch Yoga 7i is one of the only differences, coming in at 4.03 pounds as compared to the 3.15 pounds of the 14-inch model. You do, however, also get a dedicated number pad to make use of that extra space.

Both models are due to ship in November starting at $849 for the 14-inch Yoga 7i and $799 for the 15.6-inch Yoga 7i.

Lenovo Yoga 6

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is replacing the Lenovo Yoga C640 and is getting a substantial upgrade inside along with an interesting exterior redesign.

Turning first to the CPU, the Yoga 6 gets a new AMD Ryzen 4000-series CPU option in the Ryzen 7 4700U with built-in AMD Radeon graphics, which has been an impressive performer in every laptop that we have seen it in so far. Its excellent power-saving capabilities are apparently on display in the Yoga 6 as well as Lenovo is claiming up to 18 hours of battery life. Just like its more expensive siblings, you will be able to max the Yoga 6 out at 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD for storage.

The 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen on the Yoga 6 offers up to 300 nits of brightness and, similar to its larger siblings, this laptop features front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos optimization. Paired with the folding display, this again makes the Yoga 6 an excellent device for viewing content around the home or on the go.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Turning to the new exterior design of the Yoga 6, this is the first Lenovo convertible to feature a fabric soft-touch exterior with the top lid wrapped in a colorful “Abyss Blue” fabric while the bottom remains the rugged aluminum metal finish that Yoga fans have come to appreciate. We’ve seen Microsoft experimenting with a fabric finish on the interior of the Surface Laptop line, so this is an interesting new spin that we’ll be curious to see and handle.

At 2.9 pounds the Yoga 6 is fantastically portable and still features the strong security options of the Yoga 7i like the built-in fingerprint reader and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is arriving in October starting at $699.