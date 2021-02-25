Lenovo teases new Legion gaming phone — set to launch this Spring

Lenovo teased its next venture into the realm of gaming smartphones, and it's expected to come out this spring. Would you look at that, it's lining up perfectly with the release of Asus ROG Phone 5, which is coming out next month. Competition, we see.



Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin took to Weibo to tease the company's next venture into mobile gaming with its Lenovo gaming phone, and it's set to achieve the ultimate gaming experience — if the post is anything to go by.

While Chen doesn't mention any specifics, recent rumours (via GSMArena) suggest it will be the successor to Lenovo's last gaming phone, the Lenovo Legion Pro.



As gaming smartphones are some of the most powerful Android devices around, it's expected to boast a Snapdragon 888 with up to 16GB of RAM, a battery of at least 5,000mAh capacity, as well as an AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Now that's a lot of power.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The post also came with a teaser image, with the ice suggesting the cooling capabilities of the new gaming phone. Whether the smartphone will boast a built-in gaming fan or come with an attachable one, we're not sure, but we're suspecting built-in for that slickness-factor.



These specs are similar to the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5, set to release next month, meaning there's already competition for Lenovo's release. Let the gaming phone war commence.



While Lenovo hasn't made much headway in terms of smartphones, Lenovo laptops are definitely some of the best around. In fact, Lenovo offers the best budget gaming laptop right now. If that's the case, the next Legion gaming phone will be something gamers should keep their eye on.