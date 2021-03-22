Lenovo laptop sale: Save up to 69% on ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yoga C940, Legion 7 and more

Lenovo is ushering in the new season with a massive sale on its family of best-selling laptops. For a limited time, you can net up to 69% in savings on select Lenovo Ideapad, ThinkPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops, and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $779.99. Normally, it retails for $970, so that's a $190 discount and a great price for this 2-in-1 laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 15: was $970 now $780 @ Lenovo

At $190 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops money can buy. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

As its name implies, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5's flexible 360-hinge lets you easily transform it from laptop to tablet.

This versatile machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Port-wise, the IdeaPad Flex 5 equips you with a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. It also has a built-in 4-in-1 media reader and headphone/mic combo jack.

While we didn't test this particular model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook review, we liked its 2-in-1 design and stylus-compatible touchscreen and excellent keyboard. In terms of design, the IdeaPad Flex 5 in this deal is nearly identical to the ChromeOS model. Just about the only difference is a missing Chromebook logo on the lid.

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is a solid choice.

Lenovo's sale is only as good as stock permits, so if you see something you like within your budget, grab it quick!

