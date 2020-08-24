Lenovo Labor Day Sale takes $450 off Legion 5 AMD gaming laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best AMD Ryzen 7 laptops to buy. Lenovo's Labor Day Sale Sneak Peek Week let's you score one for a stellar price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5 15" AMD gaming laptop for $859.99 via coupon, "KICKOFFSALE2020." Formerly $1,310, that's $450 off and the lowest price we've seen for this rig.

It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

If you prefer a 10th Gen Intel-powered gaming laptop, the Legion 5i 15" with Core i7 CPU is $1,099 ($350 off) via coupon, "KICKOFFSALE2020".

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,310 for $859 @ Lenovo

This Legion 5 AMD gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch display (1920 x 1080), a 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop: was $1,449 for $1,099 @ Lenovo

Save $310 on the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop via coupon, "KICKOFFSALE2020". It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD. GTX 1660Ti graphics with 6GB of graphics memory round out its specs.

Lenovo's Legion family of PCs offer some of the best gaming laptops money can buy.

The Legion 5 in this deal on sale packs a 15.6-inch display (1920 x 1080), 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't test this AMD model, in our Legion 5i (Intel) review, we found the laptop's clutter-free ports and good speakers impressive. More importantly, the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard's 1.5 millimeter key travel makes it comfortable and quick to type on.

Performance-wise, you can expect this Ryzen 7 version of the Legion 5 to outperform competing Intel gaming PCs. In a recent benchmark face-off, the Ryzen 7 4000 series CPU outperformed Intel's 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processor.

When you're not gaming, the Legion 5 AMD laptop is suitable for school or work day-to-day tasks.

Weighing in at 5.5 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, the Lenovo Legion 5 is heavier than, but nearly the same size as the HP 15 Gaming Laptop 15 (4.9 pounds and 14.25.14 x 10.144 x 0.9 inches). It's also slightly heavier but thicker than the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches).

At $859, the Legion 5 is solid choice if you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop.

Lenovo's Labor Day Sale Sneak Peek Week ends August 31.