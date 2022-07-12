Killer Prime Day deal! Galaxy Tab S7+ for $499

Prime Day 2022 is offering epic discounts on today's best mobile tech. Right now, you can snag our favorite Android tablet for a worthy price.
Currently, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $499 (opens in new tab). Normally, this tablet would set you back $849, so that's $350 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen it fall to and among this week's Prime Day tablet deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $350 off its normal price, the Galaxy Tab S7 (opens in new tab) is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge.
Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is one of the best tablets to buy.
The Galaxy Tab S7+ in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Samsung bundles it with a nifty S Pen stylus which lets you just jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The upgraded S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.
In our Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review, we loved its gorgeous display and awesome quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its enhanced S Pen functions and gave the Galaxy Tab S7+ a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.
At $350 off, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a solid choice if you're looking for a capable iPad Pro alternative.