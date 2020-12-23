KFC launches a game console with a built-in chicken warmer that no one asked for

In another episode of "Who asked for this?" KFC — yes, the fried-chicken franchise — teamed up with Cooler Master to launch a gaming console that features a built-in chicken warmer.

On Tuesday, KFC teased a gaming-console trailer to the masses, but we all thought the fried-chicken company was trolling. "Welcome to the next level of gaming innovation: The KFConsole," the trailer said. But no — KFC is dead serious, and we're not sure how we feel about it.

We thought KFC wouldn't dare dabble in the gaming realm again after being dragged to hell and back for its unsightly KFC-themed Xbox Series X controller reveal in late October.

However, KFC is determined to be seen as a force to be reckoned with in the gaming market, which is currently dominated by Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. As such, the fried-chicken franchise decided to partner with Cooler Master to launch a gaming console that no one — absolutely no one — asked for.

Even the teaser trailer for the KFC gaming console acknowledges the restaurant's pie-in-the-sky ambitions. "When the odds are stacked against us and it seems like the entire world needs to tell us, 'No, that's not possible. Surely, that can't be done.' We look up to the stars and say, 'Just watch me!' Because we know that rules are meant to be broken," the trailer said. "Gaming consoles are made to evolve."

I'm not quite sure that gaming consoles evolving into kitchen appliances is what gamers had in mind, but we can't help but admire KFC's moxie.

"Moving forward from our initial teaser campaign earlier this year, we’re so pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted; making the KFConsole a reality," said KFC UK & Ireland's Mark Cheevers.

The KFConsole is reportedly capable of "smooth and fluid" 4K graphics at up to 240 frames per second. The KFConsole consists of a Cooler Master NC100 chassis that houses an Intel Nuc 9 CPU and a Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD. The VR-ready KFConsole, according to the fried-chicken franchise, also features ray tracing, alluding to an Nvidia GPU.

And of course, what's a KFConsole without a built-in chicken warmer? The gaming console sports a chicken-heating chamber so that you can focus on gameplay without worrying about your fried chicken becoming too cold.

"We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry. This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience," Cheevers said. "If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."

If you can't get your hands on today's most popular next-gen consoles, it'd be hilarious to see the look on your gift recipient's face when they unwrap the KFConsole as their holiday present instead of the PS5 or Xbox Series X they requested.