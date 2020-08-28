Katy Perry and Alienware team up for charity — and you'll get a free game out of it

Like Katy Perry's "Fireworks" lyrics once asked, "Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?" Cheer up, buttercup! The pop superstar recently released an inspiring tune called "Smile," which will lift your spirits up.

The music video for "Smile" features a cameo of a star that has graced the labs of Laptop Mag — the powerful Alienware m17 gaming laptop earned a four-star rating from Editor-in-Chief Sherri Smith.

Perry and Alienware are teaming up for an incredible cause, and thanks to their partnership, you'll have access to a free game featured in the "Smile" video.

Katy Perry and Alienware partner up for a worthy cause

In the "Smile" music video, the "Fireworks" songstress spots an attractive Alienware m17 gaming rig at the corner of her eye. The gaming laptop, featuring a title screen of a game called "Smile," entices Perry to pick up a controller and dive in.

Alienware m17 gaming laptop, Alienware 55-inch OLED gaming monitor and Alienware gaming headset spotted in "Smile." (Image credit: Capitol Records/Alienware)

The pop singer is then transported into an immersive video game world where she plays her own life as an avatar version of herself. The avatar Perry selects for this video game is the sad clown. The most heartwarming part of the "Smile" music-video experience is watching Perry encouraging her sad clown character to smile.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," Perry told her fans on Instagram. "This whole album is my journey toward the light with stories of resilience, hope and love.”

Katy Perry's sad clown avatar. (Image credit: Capitol Records)

Supporting Perry in her initiative to promote smiles, Alienware is collaborating with the "Last Friday Night" superstar to launch a virtual weekend celebration for Perry's new album. It will be streamed via Alienware's Twitch channel on August 29 and 30. The livestream will feature interviews and special videos from Perry as well as an opportunity for fans to donate to MusiCares and Extra Life.

MusiCares is a foundation that has gifted more than $60 million in financial, health and rehabilitation resources to underprivileged music lovers. Extra Life raises money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

On top of that, if you were captivated by the game Perry was playing in the "Smile" video, Alienware is offering fans a chance to play a short-form version of the game for free at Alienware.com/Smile. The opportunity to play the "Smile" video game will only last six months beginning on August 28.

The "Smile" video game. (Image credit: Capitol Records)

With a heartfelt music video, a free game, a handsome Alienware m17 cameo and a chance to donate to a worthy cause, Katy Perry is giving us plenty of reasons to smile.