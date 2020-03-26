iPad Pro 2020 now $50 off in cheap tablet deal

The new iPad Pro (2020) is the tablet Apple fans have been waiting for. And now that it's here, Walmart is already discounting the latest feature-packed iPad.

Currently, you can get the new 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) at Amazon for $849. That's $50 off its normal price of $899. Of course, it's the lowest price we've seen yet for this just-released Apple tablet.

This is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad Pro 12" (256GB): was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

If you need more wiggle room for storage, the 256GB model iPad Pro 2020 is also on sale. You get all the same features of the base model with double the storage. View Deal

Given its robust set of features, the 2020 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can get.

It packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina display, dual rear cameras, A12Z Bionic CPU, a LIDAR scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support and 256GB of storage.

The 2020 iPad Pro brings a range of improvements to Apple's wildly popular performance tablet series. Among its new features is a Magic Keyboard attachment with backlit keys and a trackpad for an improved typing experience.

In our sister site Tom's Guide's 12.9-inch iPad Pro review, they were impressed by the tablet's fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance and brilliant display. They were also amazed by iPadOS's new and improved cursor support.

In terms of design, the iPad Pro 2020 is practically identical to its predecessor. The only difference is that the new iPad Pro has a square camera bump in the upper left corner.

On the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the iPad Pro's CPU scored 4,720 on the multi-core portion, beating the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635). It also bested the Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU (4,443).

Now $50 off at Walmart, this is a great deal for power users who want to be among the first to own Apple's new laptop replacement tablet.