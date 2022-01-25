ICYMI: pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds for just £160 — Daily Deals

Last week we reported on a sneaky Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds deal that got you £90 off the RRP if you bought them from Spain. That deal is still available!

All you have to do is buy a pair from Amazon Spain, login with your Amazon account as usual and select to pay in GBP when picking a payment method.

The rest of today's top deals include huge savings on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, £100 off the Sony Xperia Pro-I and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Asus ZenBook 14 UX5400: was £1,299 now £984 @ John Lewis with free membership and code MYJL15

This slim and stylish Asus Zenbook 14 offers an impressive price-to-performance ratio with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 power, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD alongside Thunderbolt ports for compatibility with the latest generation of accessories and monitors.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54 now £44 @ Amazon

At £10 off the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES

Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, use Spanish Amazon and you'll see the final price on the confirmation screen.

Sony Xperia Pro-I: was £1,078 now £977 @ Wow Camera with code cart5

The camera pro's choice of phone has already got a £100 discount. Sony's Xperia Pro-I sports an impressive one inch sensor — something you only normally see on point and snaps!

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309 now £304 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED back in stock. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto

Lego Star Wars is back in its ultimate form. It's set to release in April, but you can already save big on a pre-order! Packed to the gills with content and a drastically improved version of the arcade Lego gameplay you know and love.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £13 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.