ICYMI: pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds for just £160 — Daily Deals

Last week we reported on a sneaky Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds deal that got you £90 off the RRP if you bought them from Spain. That deal is still available!

All you have to do is buy a pair from Amazon Spain, login with your Amazon account as usual and select to pay in GBP when picking a payment method.

The rest of today's top deals include huge savings on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, £100 off the Sony Xperia Pro-I and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Asus ZenBook 14 UX5400: was £1,299 now £984 @ John Lewis with free membership and code MYJL15

Asus ZenBook 14 UX5400: was £1,299 now £984 @ John Lewis with free membership and code MYJL15
This slim and stylish Asus Zenbook 14 offers an impressive price-to-performance ratio with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 power, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD alongside Thunderbolt ports for compatibility with the latest generation of accessories and monitors.

View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54 now £44 @ Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54 now £44 @ Amazon
At £10 off the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES
Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, use Spanish Amazon and you'll see the final price on the confirmation screen.

View Deal
Sony Xperia Pro-I: was £1,078 now £977 @ Wow Camera with code cart5

Sony Xperia Pro-I: was £1,078 now £977 @ Wow Camera with code cart5
The camera pro's choice of phone has already got a £100 discount. Sony's Xperia Pro-I sports an impressive one inch sensor — something you only normally see on point and snaps!

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309 now £304 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309 now £304 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED back in stock. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto
Lego Star Wars is back in its ultimate form. It's set to release in April, but you can already save big on a pre-order! Packed to the gills with content and a drastically improved version of the arcade Lego gameplay you know and love.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

View Deal
Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £13 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 